Sheet Pan Chicken  and Mushrooms with Parsley Sauce 

Cookbook author Julia Turshen amps up the flavors in her simple chicken and mushroom pan roast with roasted lemons and a bright and fresh parsley sauce that takes just minutes to make. Slideshow: More Chicken Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 450° and place a large rimmed baking sheet in the oven to heat. Season the chicken generously on both sides with salt and pepper. Drizzle 2 tablespoons of the olive oil onto the hot baking sheet. Arrange the chicken in a single layer on the hot sheet and roast for about 5 minutes, until the chicken begins to brown.
In a medium bowl, toss the mushrooms and lemon slices with 2 tablespoons of the olive oil, then carefully scatter evenly around the chicken in the oven. Roast for about 30 minutes, until the mushrooms and lemon are browned and the chicken is cooked through.
Meanwhile, in a small bowl, mix the remaining 6 tablespoons of olive oil with the 1/2 cup of parsley, the vinegar and garlic. Season the sauce with salt.
Transfer the chicken, mushrooms and lemon slices to a platter. Drizzle with some of the sauce and garnish with lemon and parsley. Serve, passing the remaining sauce at the table.
Serve With
Quinoa and a green salad.
Aggregate Rating value: 5
Review Count: 4
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: statemoss
Review Body: This was an awesome recipe!! I used chicken breast because that's what I had. It's the parsely sauce that makes the recipe, I think. Even my picky eater husband loved it. I'd definitely make this again!
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-01-26
Author Name: ManuelMoreira
Review Body: This is one of my favorite recipes at the moment.
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-05-05
Author Name: 14Galaxygirl
Review Body: This is really delicious.
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-02-01
Author Name: marcuelcajon
Review Body: This dish has been promoted to one of my favorites.
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-01-31
Author Name: ArthurReeds
Review Body: Mushroom and parsley are a great combination, incredible flavor.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-07-16
Author Name: DDSmith
Review Body: Outstanding. I was leary about the parsley sauce--as other reviews mentioned it made the dish.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-02-24
Author Name: Hanna LeJeune
Review Body: Great low carb meal! I added broccoli to it for some additional greens! Scrumptious!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-04-18
Author Name: janis350
Review Body: I'm thinking with this recipe as an inspiration that I could also amp up my other recipes by adding the parsley sauce and maybe some lemon.
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-01-29
Author Name: Svetlana kaplan
Review Body: Wow! Will be making this sometime soon again!! Fantastic dish to make during the week, quick, easy, healthy, flavorful! Paired it with buckwheat. Looking forward to eating leftovers for lunch tomorrow!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-01-24