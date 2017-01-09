Sheet Pan Chicken  and Mushrooms with Parsley Sauce 
© John Kernick
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Julia Turshen
February 2017

Cookbook author Julia Turshen amps up the flavors in her simple chicken and mushroom pan roast with roasted lemons and a bright and fresh parsley sauce that takes just minutes to make. Slideshow: More Chicken Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 pounds skinless, boneless chicken thighs 
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil 
  • 1 pound mixed mushrooms, such as shiitake and cremini, stemmed and halved if large 
  • 1 lemon, thinly sliced, plus slices for garnish 
  • 1/2 cup finely chopped parsley, plus more for garnish 
  • 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar 
  • 1 large garlic clove, minced 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 450° and place a large rimmed baking sheet in the oven to heat. Season the chicken generously  on both sides with salt and pepper. Drizzle 2 tablespoons of the olive oil onto the hot baking sheet. Arrange the chicken in a single layer on the hot sheet and roast for about 5 minutes, until the chicken begins to brown.  

Step 2    

In a medium bowl, toss the mushrooms and lemon slices with 2 tablespoons of the olive oil, then carefully scatter  evenly around the chicken in the oven. Roast for about 30 minutes, until the mushrooms  and lemon are browned and the chicken is cooked through. 

Step 3    

Meanwhile, in a small bowl, mix the remaining 6 tablespoons of olive oil with the 1/2 cup of parsley, the vinegar and garlic. Season the sauce with salt.  

Step 4    

Transfer the chicken, mushrooms and lemon slices to a platter. Drizzle with some of the sauce and garnish with lemon and parsley. Serve, passing the remaining sauce at the table.  

Serve With

Quinoa and a green salad.

