Shaved Mushroom and Pecorino Salad 

Peter Frank Edwards
Chef Brooks Reitz’s salad couldn’t be simpler, so find the finest, freshest, most expertly sourced ingredients and dig out your mandoline to shave the mushrooms precision thin . Slideshow: More Mushroom Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
In a small bowl, whisk the olive oil with the lemon juice, parsley, and red pepper. Season generously with salt and pepper.
Step 2
Spread half of the mushrooms on a large platter. Drizzle with half of the dressing and sprinkle with half of the cheese. Repeat with the remaining mushrooms, dressing, and cheese. Drizzle with olive oil and serve.
