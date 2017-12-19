Shaved Mushroom and Pecorino Salad 
Peter Frank Edwards
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
Brooks Reitz
January 2018

Chef Brooks Reitz’s salad couldn’t be simpler, so find the finest, freshest, most expertly sourced ingredients and dig out your mandoline to shave the mushrooms precision thin . Slideshow: More Mushroom Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling 
  • 1/4 cup fresh lemon juice  
  • 2 tablespoons chopped parsley 
  • 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper 
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper 
  • 1 pound fresh white button mushrooms, very thinly sliced (preferably on a mandoline) 
  • 2 ounces pecorino cheese, shaved  

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small bowl, whisk the olive oil with the lemon juice, parsley, and red pepper. Season generously with salt and pepper. 

Step 2    

Spread half of the mushrooms on a large platter. Drizzle with half of the dressing and sprinkle with half of the cheese. Repeat with the remaining mushrooms, dressing, and cheese. Drizzle with olive oil and serve. 

