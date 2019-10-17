Shaved Celery and Fennel Salad with Pickled Grapes

How to Make It

Step 1 Place grapes in a small heatproof bowl. Stir together muscat vinegar, sugar, and 2 teaspoons salt in a small saucepan. Bring to a boil over high, and cook, whisking often, until sugar dissolves, 2 to 3 minutes. Pour vinegar mixture over grapes. Refrigerate, uncovered, until pickled, about 4 hours. Drain, reserving 2 tablespoons grape pickling liquid.

Step 2 Fill a large bowl with ice water. Remove celery leaves from stalks; reserve leaves for garnish. Peel stalks, and cut in half crosswise. Using a mandoline, slice stalks lengthwise into thin strips; place strips in bowl of ice water.

Step 3 Cut fennel bulb in half lengthwise; remove and discard core. Cut bulb into wedges, and thinly slice on mandoline. Place in ice bath with celery.

Step 4 Whisk together olive oil, lemon juice, honey, pepper, reserved grape pickling liquid, and remaining 11/2 teaspoons kosher salt in a medium bowl. Set dressing aside.

Step 5 Drain celery and fennel; transfer to a plate lined with paper towels. Pat completely dry. Gently toss together celery, fennel, and dressing.