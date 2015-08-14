Shaved Broccoli with Mustard-Dill Dressing
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Sarah Bolla
September 2013

This tangy and herbaceous mustard-dill dressing is also terrific spooned over simply prepared vegetables, such as new potatoes or roasted asparagus. Slideshow: More Broccoli Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
  • 1/2 tablespoon freshly squeezed lemon juice
  • 4 teaspoon Dijon mustard
  • 1 teaspoon honey
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons chopped dill
  • 1/2 teaspoon Kosher salt 
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 pound broccoli, stems thinly shaved lengthwise, florets thinly shaved crosswise

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a bowl, combine the cider vinegar, lemon juice, mustard, honey, and slowly drizzle in the olive oil while whisking constantly until incorporated. Add the dill and season with salt and pepper.

Step 2    

Combine the shaved broccoli florets and stems in a bowl and pour over the dressing. Toss the broccoli until evenly coated, transfer to plates, and serve.

Make Ahead

The salad will keep in an airtight container up to 3 days.

