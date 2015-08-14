Shaved Broccoli with Mustard-Dill Dressing

© Sarah Bolla
This tangy and herbaceous mustard-dill dressing is also terrific spooned over simply prepared vegetables, such as new potatoes or roasted asparagus. Slideshow: More Broccoli Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
In a bowl, combine the cider vinegar, lemon juice, mustard, honey, and slowly drizzle in the olive oil while whisking constantly until incorporated. Add the dill and season with salt and pepper.
Step 2
Combine the shaved broccoli florets and stems in a bowl and pour over the dressing. Toss the broccoli until evenly coated, transfer to plates, and serve.
Make Ahead
The salad will keep in an airtight container up to 3 days.
