Shaved Broccoli and Fennel Salad with Goat Cheese

In a large bowl, combine the lemon juice, vinegar, honey, salt and pepper and slowly drizzle in the olive oil while whisking constantly until incorporated.

Step 2

In a large bowl, toss the broccoli and fennel shavings with the parsley and fennel fronds. Pour over the dressing, and toss to coat. Season the salad with salt and pepper, garnish with crumbled goat cheese and serve right away.