Shaved Broccoli and Fennel Salad with Goat Cheese

The combination of creamy goat cheese, fresh herbs, thin and crunchy vegetables with rich olive oil, lemon, and a little salt is addictive. If you have a mandoline, it's great to use it here. Slideshow: More Broccoli Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
In a large bowl, combine the lemon juice, vinegar, honey, salt and pepper and slowly drizzle in the olive oil while whisking constantly until incorporated.
Step 2
In a large bowl, toss the broccoli and fennel shavings with the parsley and fennel fronds. Pour over the dressing, and toss to coat. Season the salad with salt and pepper, garnish with crumbled goat cheese and serve right away.
