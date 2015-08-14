Shaved Broccoli and Fennel Salad with Goat Cheese
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6 
Sarah Bolla
May 2014

The combination of creamy goat cheese, fresh herbs, thin and crunchy vegetables with rich olive oil, lemon, and a little salt is addictive. If you have a mandoline, it's great to use it here. Slideshow: More Broccoli Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice 
  • 1/2 tablespoon white wine vinegar
  • 1/2 teaspoon honey
  • 1/2 teaspoon Kosher salt 
  • Freshly ground black pepper  
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 pound broccoli (about 2 heads), stems very thinly sliced lengthwise, florets thinly sliced crosswise
  • 2 bulbs fennel (about 2 1/2 cups), halved lengthwise, cored and very thinly sliced 
  • 1/4 cup coarsely chopped parsley
  • Fronds from 1/2 fennel bulb (about 3 tablespoons), coarsely chopped 
  • 6 ounces crumbled goat cheese

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large bowl, combine the lemon juice, vinegar, honey, salt and pepper and slowly drizzle in the olive oil while whisking constantly until incorporated.

Step 2    

In a large bowl, toss the broccoli and fennel shavings with the parsley and fennel fronds. Pour over the dressing, and toss to coat. Season the salad with salt and pepper, garnish with crumbled goat cheese and serve right away.

