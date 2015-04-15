Shaved Baby Artichoke and Marinated Mushroom Salad
© Andrew Purcell
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Julia Sherman
May 2015

This fresh and crunchy salad from blogger Julia Sherman features baby artichokes, celery and raw mushrooms tossed in an herb-packed vinaigrette and topped with shavings of Parmigiano cheese. Slideshow: More Artichoke Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice, plus 1 lemon half
  • 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
  • 6 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 3 tablespoons coarsely chopped parsley
  • 1 teaspoon coarsely chopped oregano
  • 1 garlic clove, smashed
  • 6 ounces white mushrooms, trimmed and sliced
  • 6 ounces oyster mushrooms, trimmed and torn into small pieces
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 1 pound firm, superfresh baby artichokes
  • 4 celery ribs, thinly sliced
  • Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese shavings, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium bowl, combine the lemon juice with the vinegar. Whisk in the olive oil until well blended. Add the parsley, oregano, garlic and mushrooms, season with salt and pepper  and toss to coat. Let stand at room temperature for 15 minutes. Discard the garlic clove.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, squeeze the lemon half into a medium bowl of water; add the lemon to the bowl. Working with 1 artichoke at a time, cut off and discard the stems. Pull off the dark outer leaves until you reach the tender yellow leaves. Using  a serrated knife, cut 1 inch off the top of each artichoke, then slice very thinly and add to the lemon water.

Step 3    

Drain the artichokes and pat dry. Add the artichokes and celery to the mushrooms, season with salt and pepper and toss. Transfer to plates and top with cheese shavings.

