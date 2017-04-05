Shaved Artichoke Salad 

Step 1

Pour the lemon juice into a large bowl. Working with 1 artichoke at a time, pull off the tough outer leaves. Using a small knife, slice 1/4 inch off the top of each artichoke, then trim and peel the stems. Very thinly slice each artichoke lengthwise and add to the bowl. Toss with the lemon juice and ½ teaspoon of salt. Let stand for 30 minutes, tossing occasionally.