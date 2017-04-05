Shaved Artichoke Salad 
© John Kernick
Active Time
25 MIN
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Chris Behr
May 2017

The thinly sliced, crunchy raw artichokes are the star of this salad from chef Chris Behr of the Rome Sustainable Food Project. Buy the freshest ones you can get your hands on. A true test: The leaves should squeak when you squeeze them. Slideshow: More Artichoke Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice 
  • 2 pounds baby artichokes (about 8) 
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper 
  • One 8-ounce bunch of arugula, stemmed and chopped, or 4 packed cups of baby arugula 
  • 1 head of radicchio (6 ounces)—halved, cored and sliced 
  • 1/2 cup parsley leaves 
  • 1/4 cup small dill sprigs 
  • 5 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Pour the lemon juice into  a large bowl. Working with  1 artichoke at a time, pull off  the tough outer leaves. Using a small knife, slice 1/4 inch off the top of each artichoke, then trim and peel the stems. Very thinly slice each artichoke lengthwise and add to the bowl. Toss with the lemon juice and ½ teaspoon of salt. Let stand for 30 minutes, tossing occasionally.  

Step 2    

Spread the arugula and radicchio on a platter. Using  a slotted spoon, lift the artichokes from the lemon juice and scatter over the greens. Sprinkle with the herbs. 

Step 3    

Whisk the olive oil with the remaining lemon juice in the large bowl and season with salt and pepper. Drizzle the dressing over the salad; serve. 

