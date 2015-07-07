Sharpie Mustache
“Given how strong this cocktail is,  it’s dangerously drinkable,” warns Seattle mixologist Chris Elford. “I first served it to an older woman. I imagined her going back to her senior-citizen sorority house and somebody drawing a Sharpie mustache on her.”  Slideshow: Whiskey Cocktails

  • 3/4 ounce rye whiskey
  • 3/4 ounce London dry gin
  • 3/4 ounce Bonal Gentiane-Quina (slightly bitter French aperitif wine)
  • 3/4 ounce Amaro Meletti
  • Dash of tiki bitters
  • Ice
  • 1 orange twist, for garnish

In a mixing glass, combine the whiskey, gin, Bonal, amaro and bitters. Fill the glass with ice, stir well and strain into a chilled rocks glass.  Pinch the orange twist over the drink and add  to the glass.

