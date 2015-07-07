“Given how strong this cocktail is,
it’s dangerously drinkable,” warns Seattle mixologist Chris Elford. “I first served it to an older woman. I imagined her going back to her senior-citizen sorority house and somebody drawing a Sharpie mustache on her.”

In a mixing glass, combine the whiskey, gin, Bonal, amaro and bitters. Fill the glass with ice, stir well and strain into a chilled rocks glass. Pinch the orange twist over the drink and add to the glass.
