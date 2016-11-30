Bourbon and rye give a potent kick to this playful cocktail. At Mother of Pearl in New York City, Jane Danger serves the drink in a shark mug garnished with two thin pineapple fronds arranged to look like a fish. "Shark Eye can make you feel that island vibe on any occasion," Danger says. "Manhattan is an island, right." Slideshow: More Easy Cocktail Recipes This recipe originally appeared in the Food & Wine 2016 Cocktails book.