Bourbon and rye give a potent kick to this playful cocktail. At Mother of Pearl in New York City, Jane Danger serves the drink in a shark mug garnished with two thin pineapple fronds arranged to look like a fish. "Shark Eye can make you feel that island vibe on any occasion," Danger says. "Manhattan is an island, right." Slideshow: More Easy Cocktail Recipes This recipe originally appeared in the Food & Wine 2016 Cocktails book.

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 ounce bourbon, preferably Elijah Craig 12-year
  • 3/4 ounce passion fruit syrup (available at specialty stores and from kalustyans.com)
  • 3/4 ounce fresh lemon juice
  • 1/2 ounce bonded rye whiskey
  • 1/4 ounce Luxardo maraschino liqueur
  • 1/8 ounce curaçao
  • 2 dashes of tiki bitters
  • Crushed ice
  • Small pineapple leaves (optional) and 3 dashes of Peychard's bitters, for garnish

How to Make It

Step

In a cocktail shaker, combine all of the ingredients except the ice and garnishes. Shake well and pour into a chilled, crushed ice-filled shark mug or rocks glass. Garnish with the pineapple leaves and Peychaud's bitters.

