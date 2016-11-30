© David Malosh
Bourbon and rye give a potent kick to this playful cocktail. At Mother of Pearl in New York City, Jane Danger serves the drink in a shark mug garnished with two thin pineapple fronds arranged to look like a fish. "Shark Eye can make you feel that island vibe on any occasion," Danger says. "Manhattan is an island, right." Slideshow: More Easy Cocktail Recipes This recipe originally appeared in the Food & Wine 2016 Cocktails book.
How to Make It
Step
In a cocktail shaker, combine all of the ingredients except the ice and garnishes. Shake well and pour into a chilled, crushed ice-filled shark mug or rocks glass. Garnish with the pineapple leaves and Peychaud's bitters.
