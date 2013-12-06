Shallot-Crusted Roast Halibut

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 400°. Butter a baking sheet. In a heavy medium skillet, heat the oil. Add the shallots and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until softened but not browned, about 5 minutes. Transfer to a bowl and let cool.

Step 2 In the same skillet, melt the butter over moderate heat. Add the bread crumbs and cook, stirring, until crisp and golden, about 5 minutes. Add the crumbs to the shallots along with the chives, parsley, thyme, lime juice, 1/2 teaspoon of salt and 1/4 teaspoon of pepper. Toss with a fork.