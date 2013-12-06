Shallot-Crusted Roast Halibut

Sarah Stegner pats a buttery topping on this fish to keep it moist in the hot oven. Amazing Seafood Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 400°. Butter a baking sheet. In a heavy medium skillet, heat the oil. Add the shallots and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until softened but not browned, about 5 minutes. Transfer to a bowl and let cool.
In the same skillet, melt the butter over moderate heat. Add the bread crumbs and cook, stirring, until crisp and golden, about 5 minutes. Add the crumbs to the shallots along with the chives, parsley, thyme, lime juice, 1/2 teaspoon of salt and 1/4 teaspoon of pepper. Toss with a fork.
Season the halibut on both sides with salt and pepper. Put the fillets on the buttered baking sheet and thickly spread the shallot crumbs on top. Roast for 18 to 20 minutes, or until the fish is just opaque throughout. Serve at once.
