Shallot-Crusted Roast Halibut
Sarah Stegner
December 1997

Sarah Stegner pats a buttery topping on this fish to keep it moist in the hot oven.  Amazing Seafood Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 5 large shallots, minced
  • 3 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 1 cup dried bread crumbs made from crusty Italian bread
  • 2 tablespoons snipped chives
  • 2 tablespoons minced flat-leaf parsley
  • 2 teaspoons chopped thyme
  • 2 teaspoons fresh lime juice
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper
  • Four 6-ounce skinless halibut fillets, 1 inch thick

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 400°. Butter a baking sheet. In a heavy medium skillet, heat the oil. Add the shallots and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until softened but not browned, about 5 minutes. Transfer to a bowl and let cool.

Step 2    

In the same skillet, melt the butter over moderate heat. Add the bread crumbs and cook, stirring, until crisp and golden, about 5 minutes. Add the crumbs to the shallots along with the chives, parsley, thyme, lime juice, 1/2 teaspoon of salt and 1/4 teaspoon of pepper. Toss with a fork.

Step 3    

Season the halibut on both sides with salt and pepper. Put the fillets on the buttered baking sheet and thickly spread the shallot crumbs on top. Roast for 18 to 20 minutes, or until the fish is just opaque throughout. Serve at once.

Serve With

Roasted acorn squash.

Suggested Pairing

Serve with a Pinot Blanc like Chalone from Monterey. This medium-bodied wine stands up to the shallot crust and enhances the halibut.

