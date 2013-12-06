Shallot Confit
Serves : MAKES 1 1/3 CUPS
Ben Ford
July 2002

This rich and subtly sweet condiment is also delicious with grilled chicken and pork or simply spread on toast. To save time, use a food processor to pulse the shallots just until finely chopped. You'll have plenty of fragrant shallot oil left over once the confit is done; use it in dressings.  More Terrific Condiments

Ingredients

  • 2 1/2 pounds large shallots, peeled and finely chopped
  • 1 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium saucepan, cook the shallots in the olive oil over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until very soft, about 30 minutes. Reduce the heat to low and continue to cook, stirring often, until dark golden, about 15 minutes.

Step 2    

Season the confit with salt and pepper. Pour all but 1 tablespoon of the shallot oil into a jar and reserve it for the salad dressing at right. Transfer the confit to a bowl and let cool.

Make Ahead

The shallot confit can be refrigerated for up to 1 week.

