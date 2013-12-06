Shallot Confit

This rich and subtly sweet condiment is also delicious with grilled chicken and pork or simply spread on toast. To save time, use a food processor to pulse the shallots just until finely chopped. You'll have plenty of fragrant shallot oil left over once the confit is done; use it in dressings. More Terrific Condiments
In a medium saucepan, cook the shallots in the olive oil over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until very soft, about 30 minutes. Reduce the heat to low and continue to cook, stirring often, until dark golden, about 15 minutes.
Season the confit with salt and pepper. Pour all but 1 tablespoon of the shallot oil into a jar and reserve it for the salad dressing at right. Transfer the confit to a bowl and let cool.
