Shaking Tofu
Greg DuPree
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
35 MIN
Yield
Serves : 2
Andrea Nguyen
February 2019

Meat is precious and Buddhist traditions are strong in Vietnam, which is why tofu is naturally part of everyone’s diet. Extra-firm tofu is sold in water-packed tubs in the produce department or near the dairy case. There’s no need to press or weigh down tofu beforehand; pour out the water, and prep. Lightly salting the tofu helps it brown beautifully. The tofu’s peppery, salty-sweet sauce mixes with the light salad dressing to create a great main dish.

Ingredients

TOFU

  • 16 ounces extra-firm tofu, drained and cut into 1-inch cubes (3 cups)
  • 3/8 teaspoon finely ground sea salt, divided
  • 3 tablespoons water
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons Bragg Liquid Aminos, Maggi seasoning sauce, or soy sauce
  • 1 tablespoon granulated sugar
  • 1 large garlic clove, pressed or minced (1 1/4 teaspoon) 
  • 1 teaspoon toasted sesame oil
  • 1/2 teaspoon cornstarch
  •  1/2 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 tablespoons canola oil or other neutral oil (such as grapeseed oil)

SALAD

  • 2 tablespoons water
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons rice vinegar
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons granulated sugar or honey
  • 1/4 teaspoon finely ground sea salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1/4 cup thinly sliced red onion or shallot, rinsed in cold water and patted dry
  • 4 cups loosely packed watercress, arugula, or baby lettuce mix (2 ounces)
  • 1/4 cup torn fresh mint, basil, or other leafy herb (optional)
  • 8 cherry tomatoes, halved (optional)

How to Make It

Step 1    Prepare the tofu

Gently toss together tofu and 1/4 teaspoon of the salt in a bowl. Spread tofu in an even layer on a kitchen towel or double layer of paper towels; let drain 10 to 15 minutes. Meanwhile, stir together 3 tablespoons water, Bragg Liquid Aminos, sugar, garlic, sesame oil, cornstarch, pepper, and remaining 1/8 teaspoon salt in a small bowl until sugar dissolves; set aside.

Step 2    

Heat canola oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high until shimmering. Pat tofu with paper towels to remove excess moisture. Add tofu to hot skillet; cook, stirring occasionally, until browned on 2 to 3 sides, 5 to 6 minutes.

Step 3    While tofu cooks, prepare the salad

Whisk together 2 tablespoons water, vinegar, sugar, salt, and pepper in a large bowl. Add onion; top with watercress, mint, and tomatoes (if using). Do not toss salad; set aside.

Step 4    

Reduce heat under tofu in skillet to medium; pour Bragg Liquid Aminos mixture over tofu. Cook, stirring often, until sauce reduces slightly and clings to tofu, 1 to 2 minutes. Remove from heat.

Step 5    

Toss together salad ingredients in bowl; transfer to a serving dish. Top with tofu; spoon remaining sauce in skillet over tofu.

Make Ahead

Fry the tofu, but do not add Bragg Liquid Aminos mixture. Set tofu aside, covered, at room temperature, up to 4 hours. When ready to serve, prepare the salad, then re-warm the tofu in a skillet over medium until gently sizzling. Add Bragg Liquid Aminos mixture as directed in Step 4, and continue as directed.

