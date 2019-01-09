Shaking Tofu

Meat is precious and Buddhist traditions are strong in Vietnam, which is why tofu is naturally part of everyone’s diet. Extra-firm tofu is sold in water-packed tubs in the produce department or near the dairy case. There’s no need to press or weigh down tofu beforehand; pour out the water, and prep. Lightly salting the tofu helps it brown beautifully. The tofu’s peppery, salty-sweet sauce mixes with the light salad dressing to create a great main dish.
How to Make It
Gently toss together tofu and 1/4 teaspoon of the salt in a bowl. Spread tofu in an even layer on a kitchen towel or double layer of paper towels; let drain 10 to 15 minutes. Meanwhile, stir together 3 tablespoons water, Bragg Liquid Aminos, sugar, garlic, sesame oil, cornstarch, pepper, and remaining 1/8 teaspoon salt in a small bowl until sugar dissolves; set aside.
Heat canola oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high until shimmering. Pat tofu with paper towels to remove excess moisture. Add tofu to hot skillet; cook, stirring occasionally, until browned on 2 to 3 sides, 5 to 6 minutes.
Whisk together 2 tablespoons water, vinegar, sugar, salt, and pepper in a large bowl. Add onion; top with watercress, mint, and tomatoes (if using). Do not toss salad; set aside.
Reduce heat under tofu in skillet to medium; pour Bragg Liquid Aminos mixture over tofu. Cook, stirring often, until sauce reduces slightly and clings to tofu, 1 to 2 minutes. Remove from heat.
Toss together salad ingredients in bowl; transfer to a serving dish. Top with tofu; spoon remaining sauce in skillet over tofu.