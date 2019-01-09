Shaking Tofu

Meat is precious and Buddhist traditions are strong in Vietnam, which is why tofu is naturally part of everyone’s diet. Extra-firm tofu is sold in water-packed tubs in the produce department or near the dairy case. There’s no need to press or weigh down tofu beforehand; pour out the water, and prep. Lightly salting the tofu helps it brown beautifully. The tofu’s peppery, salty-sweet sauce mixes with the light salad dressing to create a great main dish.