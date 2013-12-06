Shaking Beef with Pea Shoot Salad
© William Meppem
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 4
Joyce Jue
March 2002

Plus: More Beef Recipes and Tips

Ingredients

  • 1 pound beef sirloin, cut into 3/4-inch dice
  • 2 1/2 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 2 tablespoons minced garlic
  • 2 1/2 teaspoons sugar
  • 1 tablespoon Asian fish sauce
  • Freshly ground pepper
  • 1/2 medium onion, very thinly sliced
  • 2 teaspoons white wine vinegar
  • 2 teaspoons soy sauce
  • 2 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • Salt
  • 6 ounces baby pea shoots

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a bowl, toss the beef with 1/2 tablespoon of vegetable oil, 1 tablespoon of garlic, 2 teaspoons of sugar and the fish sauce; season with pepper. Let stand.

Step 2    

In a bowl, toss the onion and vinegar. In another bowl, mix the soy sauce with the olive oil and remaining 1/2 teaspoon of sugar. Season with salt and pepper.

Step 3    

In a wok, heat the remaining 2 tablespoons of vegetable oil over high heat until smoking. Add the remaining 1 tablespoon of garlic and 1/4 teaspoon of salt; cook until golden, about 30 seconds. Add half of the meat and cook for 3 minutes without stirring; turn and cook 1 minute longer. Transfer to a plate; cook the second batch. Return the meat to the wok and stir-fry for 30 seconds.

Step 4    

On a large platter, toss the pea shoots with the onion and the soy dressing. Spoon the beef on top and serve.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up