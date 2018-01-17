Shabu-Shabu 
A delicious new use for your fondue pot: Shabu-Shabu. You’ll quickly cook fresh vegetables and paper-thin rib eye in hot and flavorful kombu broth right at the table. To get your rib eyes super thin, freeze them whole until very firm, about 30 minutes, and slice. Or, purchase some sliced rib eyes at an Asian grocery store. Slideshow: More Rib Eye Recipes

Ingredients

GARLIC SAUCE :

  • 1/4 cup minced garlic 
  • 1/4 cup fresh lemon juice 
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt 
  • 1/4 cup canola oil 

KOMBU BROTH :

  • 12 cups cold water 
  • 1 ounce kombu 
  • 2 teaspoons kosher salt 

PONZU :

  • 1/4 cup soy sauce 
  • 1/4 cup fresh lime juice 
  • 2 tablespoons mirin 

SHABU-SHABU :

  • 2 (12-ounce) boneless rib eyes (about 1/2 inch thick), thinly sliced against the grain 
  • 8 ounces baby corn ears 
  • 8 ounces tiny baby bok choy, halved vertically 
  • 8 ounces snow peas 
  • 6 ounces shiitake mushroom caps 
  • 6 ounces enoki or honshimeji mushrooms 
  • 1 (8-ounce) lotus root, peeled and very thinly sliced 
  • 4 cups hot cooked long-grain white rice 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Make the garlic sauce: Combine garlic, lemon juice, and 1 teaspoon salt in a small bowl. Let stand, uncovered, 30 minutes. Whisk in oil.

Step 2    

Make the kombu broth: In a large pot, combine 12 cups cold water and kombu. Cover and bring to a boil over high heat. Immediately remove from heat; let stand 15 minutes. Discard kombu. Stir in 2 teaspoons salt. Bring to gentle simmer over moderate heat.  

Step 3    

Make the ponzu: Stir together soy sauce, lime juice, mirin, and 2 tablespoons kombu broth. 

Step 4    

To serve, pour the remaining kombu broth into a large heated fondue pot. Serve beef and vegetables alongside for dipping. Cook vegetables in kombu broth until crisp-tender, 3 to 4 minutes. Cook beef in kombu broth to desired degree of doneness, 10 to 15 seconds. If broth reduces, refill fondue pot with water and return to a simmer. Serve with rice, garlic sauce, and ponzu. 

