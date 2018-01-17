A delicious new use for your fondue pot: Shabu-Shabu. You’ll quickly cook fresh vegetables and paper-thin rib eye in hot and flavorful kombu broth right at the table. To get your rib eyes super thin, freeze them whole until very firm, about 30 minutes, and slice. Or, purchase some sliced rib eyes at an Asian grocery store. Slideshow: More Rib Eye Recipes
How to Make It
Make the garlic sauce: Combine garlic, lemon juice, and 1 teaspoon salt in a small bowl. Let stand, uncovered, 30 minutes. Whisk in oil.
Make the kombu broth: In a large pot, combine 12 cups cold water and kombu. Cover and bring to a boil over high heat. Immediately remove from heat; let stand 15 minutes. Discard kombu. Stir in 2 teaspoons salt. Bring to gentle simmer over moderate heat.
Make the ponzu: Stir together soy sauce, lime juice, mirin, and 2 tablespoons kombu broth.
To serve, pour the remaining kombu broth into a large heated fondue pot. Serve beef and vegetables alongside for dipping. Cook vegetables in kombu broth until crisp-tender, 3 to 4 minutes. Cook beef in kombu broth to desired degree of doneness, 10 to 15 seconds. If broth reduces, refill fondue pot with water and return to a simmer. Serve with rice, garlic sauce, and ponzu.
