Sfouf (Turmeric-Sesame  Tea Cakes)

Inspired by a Lebanese dessert which Javeri Kadri baked during her first professional cooking stint at Ovenly in Brooklyn, these fragrant cakes have a beautiful color and nutty scent thanks to the combination of turmeric and tahini, which caramelizes at the edges. She likes to garnish them with edible marigolds, which are grown in the turmeric fields and bloom when the turmeric is ready to be harvested.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 350°F with rack in middle of oven. Grease a 12-cup muffin pan with cooking spray. Brush muffin cups with 2 tablespoons tahini.
Whisk together semolina flour, sugar, gluten-free flour, turmeric, baking powder, and salt in a large bowl until combined.
Stir together ghee and remaining 2 tablespoons tahini in a small bowl until combined. Add tahini mixture to flour mixture, and stir just to incorporate. Slowly whisk in 3/4 cup water until a smooth batter forms. Spoon batter evenly into prepared muffin cups. Sprinkle evenly with sesame seeds.