Sfouf (Turmeric-Sesame  Tea Cakes)

Inspired by a Lebanese dessert which Javeri Kadri baked during her first professional cooking stint at Ovenly in Brooklyn, these fragrant cakes have a beautiful color and nutty scent thanks to the combination of turmeric and tahini, which caramelizes at the edges. She likes to garnish them with edible marigolds, which are grown in the turmeric fields and bloom when the turmeric is ready to be harvested.