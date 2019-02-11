Sfouf (Turmeric-Sesame  Tea Cakes)
Eva Kolenko
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
50 MIN
Yield
Serves : 12
Sana Javeri Kadri
March 2019

Inspired by a Lebanese dessert which Javeri Kadri baked during her first professional cooking stint at Ovenly in Brooklyn, these fragrant cakes have a beautiful color and nutty scent thanks to the combination of turmeric and tahini, which caramelizes at the edges. She likes to garnish them with edible marigolds, which are grown in the turmeric fields and bloom when the turmeric is ready to be harvested.

Ingredients

  • Cooking spray
  • 1/4 cup tahini, divided
  • 1 cup semolina flour (such as Bob’s Red Mill) (about 5 1/2 ounces)
  • 1 cup granulated sugar
  • 1/2 cup gluten-free flour with xanthan gum (such as King Arthur Gluten-Free Measure for Measure Flour) (about 2 1/8 ounces)
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons ground turmeric
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 6 tablespoon ghee, melted
  • 3/4 cup water
  • 1 tablespoon sesame seeds

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat oven to 350°F with rack in middle of oven. Grease a 12-cup muffin pan with cooking spray. Brush muffin cups with 2 tablespoons tahini.

Step 2    

Whisk together semolina flour, sugar, gluten-free flour, turmeric, baking powder, and salt in a large bowl until combined.

Step 3    

Stir together ghee and remaining 2 tablespoons tahini in a small bowl until combined. Add tahini mixture to flour mixture, and stir just to incorporate. Slowly whisk in 3/4 cup water until a smooth batter forms. Spoon batter evenly into prepared muffin cups. Sprinkle evenly with sesame seeds.

