Seven-Spice Roasted Chicken

How to Make It

Step 1 Spatchcock the chicken by cutting out its backbone and laying it flat against its cavity, pressing down firmly on the breastbone to flatten. Pat dry with paper towels.

Step 2 Rub the melted butter all over the chicken. Mix together the spices and rub them all over both sides of the chicken. Place the chicken on a baking sheet lined with a wire rack and allow to come to room temperature, about 30 minutes. Preheat oven to 450°.