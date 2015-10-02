Seven-Spice Roasted Chicken

This spice-crusted chicken dish makes use of clarified butter to prevent burning while roasting at a high temperature. Spatchcocking the chicken ensures that it roasts quickly and evenly. Slideshow: Chicken Recipes
How to Make It
Spatchcock the chicken by cutting out its backbone and laying it flat against its cavity, pressing down firmly on the breastbone to flatten. Pat dry with paper towels.
Rub the melted butter all over the chicken. Mix together the spices and rub them all over both sides of the chicken. Place the chicken on a baking sheet lined with a wire rack and allow to come to room temperature, about 30 minutes. Preheat oven to 450°.
Roast the chicken until a quick-read thermometer reads 165° for both breasts and thighs, about 45 minutes. Let rest for 10 minutes, then carve and serve.
