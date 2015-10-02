Seven-Spice Roasted Chicken
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 4
Russ Crandall
November 2014

This spice-crusted chicken dish makes use of clarified butter to prevent burning while roasting at a high temperature. Spatchcocking the chicken ensures that it roasts quickly and evenly. Slideshow: Chicken Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 whole chicken
  • 2 tablespoons clarified butter or ghee, melted
  • 1 tablespoon paprika
  • 1 teaspoon white pepper
  • 1 teaspoon dried thyme
  • 1 teaspoon onion powder
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon celery salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon turmeric

How to Make It

Step 1    

Spatchcock the chicken by cutting out its backbone and laying it flat against its cavity, pressing down firmly on the breastbone to flatten. Pat dry with paper towels.

Step 2    

Rub the melted butter all over the chicken. Mix together the spices and rub them all over both sides of the chicken. Place the chicken on a baking sheet lined with a wire rack and allow to come to room temperature, about 30 minutes. Preheat oven to 450°.

Step 3    

Roast the chicken until a quick-read thermometer reads 165° for both breasts and thighs, about 45 minutes. Let rest for 10 minutes, then carve and serve.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up