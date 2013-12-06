Seven-Minute Frosting
Serves : MAKES ABOUT 4 CUPS
Grace Parisi
September 2000

Ingredients

  • 4 large egg whites, at room temperature
  • 2 cups sugar
  • 1/3 cup water
  • Pinch of salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

How to Make It

Step

In a large stainless-steel bowl, combine the egg whites with the sugar, water and salt. Set the bowl over a saucepan filled with 2 inches of boiling water and beat the egg whites at high speed until stiff and glossy, about 7 minutes. Remove the bowl from the heat, add the vanilla and continue to beat at high speed until the frosting is cool to the touch, about 8 minutes longer. Use the frosting immediately.

Serve With

Coconut Cake.

