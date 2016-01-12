Sesame–Ginger Chicken Pasta Salad
© Kristen Stevens
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 2
By Kristen Stevens
September 2014

This quick-prep, creamy, Asian-inspired pasta salad is a meal in itself or a great BBQ or picnic side dish.  Slideshow: More Chicken Recipes

Ingredients

  • One 6-ounce chicken breast
  • Sea salt
  • Freshly ground pepper
  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 6 ounces bowtie pasta
  • 2 tablespoons mayonnaise
  • 2 tablespoons plain Greek yogurt
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons sesame oil
  • 1/4 teaspoon soy sauce
  • 1/4 teaspoon brown sugar
  • 1 small carrot, grated
  • 3 tablespoons sliced green onion

How to Make It

Step 1    

Season the chicken breast with 1/8 teaspoon each of sea salt and freshly ground pepper. In a small pan, heat the extra-virgin olive oil over medium high heat. Add the chicken and cook for 1 minute. Turn the chicken, reduce the heat, cover and cook for 8 minutes. Remove the pan from the heat and leave covered for 10 minutes, then shred the chicken with 2 forks.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a large pot of boiling salted water, cook the pasta according to package directions. Drain, and rinse the pasta under cold running water.

Step 3    

In a small bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise, Greek yogurt, sesame oil, soy sauce, brown sugar and 1/8 teaspoon of sea salt.

Step 4    

In a large bowl, toss the pasta and chicken with the dressing. Add the grated carrot and green onion and toss to coat.

You May Like

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement