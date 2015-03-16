Sesame Trout Meunière with Dried Apricots

Spread the sesame seeds on a plate. Rub the trout fillets with 2 tablespoons of the canola oil and season with salt and pepper. Coat the flesh side of each fillet with sesame seeds, pressing gently to help them adhere.

Step 2

Preheat the broiler. In a nonstick skillet, heat 2 tablespoons of the canola oil. Place 2 fillets skin side down in the skillet and cook over moderate heat until the skin is crisp and the fish is almost cooked through, 5 minutes. Transfer the fillets skin side down to a rack set over a baking sheet. Wipe out the skillet and cook the remaining 2 fillets in the remaining

2 tablespoons of canola oil. Broil 8 inches from the heat until the seeds are golden and the fish is cooked through,

3 minutes. Transfer to plates.