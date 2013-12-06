Sesame-Sriracha Glaze
Yield
Serves : Makes about 1/2 cup
Marcia Kiesel
February 2012

This mayonnaise-based glaze, flavored with toasted sesame seeds and Sriracha chile sauce, is delicious brushed on all kinds of fish before roasting or broiling. Use it on skinless fish like halibut, mackerel or wild striped bass. Mixed with scallions and soy sauce, it becomes a terrific sauce.   More Sriracha Recipes  

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup mayonnaise
  • 3 tablespoons toasted sesame seeds, crushed
  • 1 tablespoon mirin (sweet rice wine)
  • 2 teaspoons Sriracha chile sauce
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper

How to Make It

Step

In a small bowl, blend together the mayonnaise, sesame seeds, mirin and Sriracha. Season with salt and pepper.

Notes

Sauce variation: Add 2 thinly sliced scallions, 1 tablespoon soy sauce and 1 teaspoon mirin per 1/4 cup of glaze and serve with grilled, poached or sautéed fish.

