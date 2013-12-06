Sesame-Sriracha Glaze

© Kate Mathis
This mayonnaise-based glaze, flavored with toasted sesame seeds and Sriracha chile sauce, is delicious brushed on all kinds of fish before roasting or broiling. Use it on skinless fish like halibut, mackerel or wild striped bass. Mixed with scallions and soy sauce, it becomes a terrific sauce. More Sriracha Recipes
How to Make It
Step
In a small bowl, blend together the mayonnaise, sesame seeds, mirin and Sriracha. Season with salt and pepper.
Notes
Sauce variation: Add 2 thinly sliced scallions, 1 tablespoon soy sauce and 1 teaspoon mirin per 1/4 cup of glaze and serve with grilled, poached or sautéed fish.
