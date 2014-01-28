Sesame Shrimp on Polenta

Asian flavors of sesame shrimp spooned over soft polenta is a great weeknight dinner. You can add some hot sauce for an extra flavor of spice. Slideshow: Shrimp Recipes
How to Make It
In a large pot, bring the water to a boil. While whisking, gradually pour the polenta into the water. Reduce the heat to low and continue whisking for an additional minute.
Continue cooking for about 30 minutes, stirring every 5-10 minutes, making sure to scrape the bottom of the pot. Remove the polenta from the heat when it is tender and creamy and has reached your desired thickness.
When the polenta is almost done cooking, heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the olive oil, sesame seed oil and shrimp and sear the shrimp for about one minute on each side. Remove from heat and season with salt and pepper. Set aside.
When the polenta has reached the desired texture, stir the salt and butter into the polenta until the butter is melted. Serve topped with the cooked shrimp and garnish with cilantro.
