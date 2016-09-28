Sesame-Seaweed Cashews

At Graft Wine + Cider Bar, chef Christina McKeough tosses these Asian-style turmeric-laced bar nuts with a toasty, vibrant green pumpkin seed oil from local Finger Lakes producer Stony Brook. The crunchy seeds and spices at the bottom of the bowl are just as delicious as the cashews themselves. Slideshow: More Nut Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 350°. On a rimmed baking sheet, toss the cashews with the furikake, oil, and turmeric and season with salt. Spread the nuts in an even layer and roast until fragrant and a deep golden brown, about 10 minutes. Transfer to a rack and let cool slightly; serve warm.
Notes
Furikake is a seasoning mix that includes seaweed, sesame seeds, sugar, salt and dried bonito (fish flakes). For this recipe, we recommend a traditional blend that’s not flavored with wasabi.
