Sesame-Seaweed Cashews
10 MIN
20 MIN
Serves : 4
Christina McKeough
November 2016

At Graft Wine + Cider Bar, chef Christina McKeough tosses these Asian-style turmeric-laced bar nuts with a toasty, vibrant green pumpkin seed oil from local Finger Lakes producer Stony Brook. The crunchy seeds and spices at the bottom of the bowl are just as delicious as the cashews themselves.  Slideshow: More Nut Recipes

  • 2 cups salted roasted cashews 
  • 2 tablespoons furikake (see Note)
  • 1 tablespoon toasted pumpkin seed or sesame oil 
  • 1 teaspoon ground turmeric
  • Kosher salt 

Preheat the oven to 350°. On a rimmed baking sheet, toss the cashews with the furikake, oil, and turmeric and season with salt. Spread the nuts in an even layer and roast until fragrant and a deep golden brown, about 10 minutes. Transfer to a rack and let cool slightly; serve warm.

The cashews can be stored in an airtight container for up to 3 days.

Furikake is a seasoning mix that includes seaweed, sesame seeds, sugar, salt and dried bonito (fish flakes). For this recipe, we recommend a traditional blend that’s not flavored with wasabi. 

