Sesame Salmon with Soba Noodles

How to Make It

Step 1 Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the soba noodles and cook until al dente, about 5 minutes. Drain the noodles, transfer them to a medium bowl and keep warm.

Step 2 Meanwhile, in a small bowl, combine the soy sauce, lemon juice and 1 tablespoon of the ginger. Lightly brush the salmon fillets on both sides with a little of the soy-ginger mixture, and then dredge in the sesame seeds.

Step 3 Heat the vegetable oil in a large nonstick skillet. Add the salmon to the pan, and cook over moderately high heat until the sesame seeds are golden and the fish is just cooked through, about 5 minutes per side.