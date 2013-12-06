Sesame Salmon with Soba Noodles
© Daniel Proctor
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 4
Nell Newman
March 1999

Ingredients

  • 6 ounces soba noodles
  • 1/4 cup soy sauce
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
  • 2 tablespoons minced fresh ginger
  • Four 6-ounce skinless salmon fillets
  • 1/4 cup sesame seeds
  • 1 teaspoon vegetable oil
  • 2 teaspoons Asian sesame oil
  • 3 scallions, coarsely chopped

How to Make It

Step 1    

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the soba noodles and cook until al dente, about 5 minutes. Drain the noodles, transfer them to a medium bowl and keep warm.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a small bowl, combine the soy sauce, lemon juice and 1 tablespoon of the ginger. Lightly brush the salmon fillets on both sides with a little of the soy-ginger mixture, and then dredge in the sesame seeds.

Step 3    

Heat the vegetable oil in a large nonstick skillet. Add the salmon to the pan, and cook over moderately high heat until the sesame seeds are golden and the fish is just cooked through, about 5 minutes per side.

Step 4    

Add the sesame oil, scallions, the remaining 1 tablespoon of ginger and the remaining soy-ginger mixture to the soba noodles and toss to combine. Transfer the soba noodles to serving bowls, top with the salmon fillets and serve.

