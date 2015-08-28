Sesame Ramen Cakes
© Ian Knauer
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 5 ramen cakes
Ian Knauer
January 2014

These ramen pancakes are crisp on the outside with tender interiors and are a perfect side dish or appetizer. Slideshow: Best Noodle Dishes

Ingredients

  • 4 ounces ramen noodles
  • 1 large egg, lightly beaten
  • 2 teaspoons soy sauce
  • 1 teaspoon sesame oil, plus more for serving
  • 1 teaspoon sesame seeds
  • Kosher salt
  • 3 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • Sliced scallion greens

How to Make It

Step 1    

Cover the ramen with boiling water and let stand 5 minutes, then drain. Whisk together the egg, soy sauce, sesame oil, sesame seeds, and 1/4 teaspoon salt. Toss the ramen with the egg mixture.

Step 2    

In a large non-stick skillet heat the vegetable oil over medium heat until hot. Cook 1/2 cup measures of the ramen mixture in the oil in batches, turning once, until golden, about 4 minutes per side. Sprinkle the ramen cakes with the scallion greens and serve drizzled with additional sesame oil.

