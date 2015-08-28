Sesame Ramen Cakes

Cover the ramen with boiling water and let stand 5 minutes, then drain. Whisk together the egg, soy sauce, sesame oil, sesame seeds, and 1/4 teaspoon salt. Toss the ramen with the egg mixture.

Step 2

In a large non-stick skillet heat the vegetable oil over medium heat until hot. Cook 1/2 cup measures of the ramen mixture in the oil in batches, turning once, until golden, about 4 minutes per side. Sprinkle the ramen cakes with the scallion greens and serve drizzled with additional sesame oil.