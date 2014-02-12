Sesame-Paprika Fregola

How to Make It

Step 1 In a saucepan of salted boiling water, cook the fregola until tender, about 20 minutes. Drain well, then transfer the fregola to a medium bowl to cool.

Step 2 Meanwhile, in a nonstick skillet, toast the coriander seeds over moderately low heat until fragrant, 2 minutes. In a mortar or mini processor, puree the garlic with the 1/2 teaspoon of salt. Add the toasted coriander and 1 tablespoon sesame seeds and both paprikas; process to a paste. Add the honey and olive oil until a chunky sauce forms.