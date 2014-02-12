Sesame-Paprika Fregola
© Line Klein
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Heidi Swanson
March 2014

Fregola (toasted Sardinian pasta) has an appealing texture in this tasty dish, where it's combined with smoky paprika, sesame seeds, coriander and salty feta cheese. Slideshow: Fast Pasta Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 1/4 cups fregola or Israeli couscous (7 1/2 ounces)
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons coriander seeds
  • 1 small garlic clove
  • 1/2 teaspoon fine sea salt, plus more for seasoning
  • 1 tablespoon toasted sesame seeds, plus more for garnish
  • 1/2 teaspoon sweet paprika
  • 1/8 teaspoon smoked paprika
  • 1 teaspoon honey
  • 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 4 ounces feta cheese, cubed or crumbled
  • 1 cup arugula, chopped

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a saucepan of salted boiling water, cook the fregola until tender, about 20 minutes. Drain well, then transfer the fregola to a medium bowl to cool.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a nonstick skillet, toast the coriander seeds over moderately low heat until fragrant, 2 minutes. In a mortar or mini processor, puree the garlic with the 1/2 teaspoon of salt. Add the toasted coriander and 1 tablespoon sesame seeds and both paprikas; process to a paste. Add the honey and olive oil until a chunky sauce forms.

Step 3    

Add the sesame-paprika sauce to the fregola, stir well and season with salt. Transfer to a bowl and top with the feta and arugula. Garnish with sesame seeds and serve.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up