Sesame-Paprika Fregola

Fregola (toasted Sardinian pasta) has an appealing texture in this tasty dish, where it's combined with smoky paprika, sesame seeds, coriander and salty feta cheese. Slideshow: Fast Pasta Recipes
How to Make It
In a saucepan of salted boiling water, cook the fregola until tender, about 20 minutes. Drain well, then transfer the fregola to a medium bowl to cool.
Meanwhile, in a nonstick skillet, toast the coriander seeds over moderately low heat until fragrant, 2 minutes. In a mortar or mini processor, puree the garlic with the 1/2 teaspoon of salt. Add the toasted coriander and 1 tablespoon sesame seeds and both paprikas; process to a paste. Add the honey and olive oil until a chunky sauce forms.
Add the sesame-paprika sauce to the fregola, stir well and season with salt. Transfer to a bowl and top with the feta and arugula. Garnish with sesame seeds and serve.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 5
Review Count: 3474
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5