Sesame-Matcha Bark 

This striking chocolate bark swirled with matcha white chocolate is the perfect DIY gift. And feel free to mix it up with the toppings: In place of sesame seeds, for instance, you could sprinkle with sweetened crumbled nori, flaky sea salt or roasted salted pistachios. Slideshow: More Chocolate Bark Recipes
How to Make It
Lightly grease a 9-by-13-inch baking pan and line with parchment paper, leaving a 1-inch overhang. In a medium bowl, microwave 1 1/2 cups of the bittersweet chocolate chips in 30-second bursts until just melted; stir until smooth. Stir in the remaining 1/2 cup of bittersweet chocolate until melted. Spread in an even layer in the prepared baking pan.
In a small bowl, whisk the matcha powder with the 1 1/2 teaspoons of oil. In a large bowl, microwave 3 1/2 cups of the white chocolate chips in 30-second bursts until just melted; stir until smooth. Stir in the remaining ½ cup of white chocolate until melted.
Mix 1/2 cup of the melted white chocolate with the matcha until no streaks remain. Scatter large spoonfuls of the matcha chocolate and the white chocolate over the dark chocolate layer and, working quickly, use a small spatula to decoratively swirl the matcha chocolate with the white chocolate. Sprinkle with the sesame seeds. Let stand at room temperature until firm, 2 hours. Remove the bark from the pan, cut into pieces and serve.
Author Name: Westportalice
Review Body: Disappointing results although I followed the directions to the letter. A 9 x 13 pan and this quantity of chocolate resulted in an almost 1/2" thick brick, not bark. A larger pan might work better; the chocolate could be spread thinner and could be broken into thinner, more appealing pieces (I've never made a bark before that came out so thick it couldn't easily be broken into nibble worthy pieces). I used Guittard chocolate wafers - a premium variety - but the flavor of the finished product was not that appealing. I sprinkled black sesame seeds and added a sprinkling of sea salt flakes, as the recipe suggested, but the salt sort of dissolved into the chocolate, leaving small pock marks. Too bad, the picture looked so cool. I'd stick with peppermint bark in future.
Review Rating: 1
Date Published: 2016-12-05
Author Name: Johnny Boots
Review Body: Made it to the letter, came out great albeit a little thick! Making again right now!
Review Rating: 4
Date Published: 2017-01-09
Author Name: Diane Maroun
Review Body: I tried this and though it tastes great I agree maybe only one bag of white chocolate. And though the room I was making this in was a bit chilly- 65-F- I melted the chocolate one after the other yet they separated when I was cutting them. Is that normal?
Review Rating: 3
Date Published: 2016-12-13
Author Name: beccajo
Review Body: I used good quality chocolates and followed the directions precisely. (not that complicated) When I broke it up the dark and white chocolate didn't stick together so I ended up with pieces of each color.
Review Rating: 1
Date Published: 2016-12-15