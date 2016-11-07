Sesame-Matcha Bark 
© Christina Holmes
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
2 HR 15 MIN
Yield
Serves : One 9-by-13-inch sheet 
Anna Painter
December 2016

This striking chocolate bark swirled with matcha white chocolate is the perfect DIY gift. And feel free to mix it up with the toppings: In place of sesame seeds, for instance, you could sprinkle with sweetened crumbled nori, flaky sea salt or roasted salted pistachios.  Slideshow: More Chocolate Bark Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 teaspoon vegetable oil, plus more for greasing 
  • One 12-ounce bag bittersweet chocolate chips (2 cups) 
  • 1 tablespoon matcha powder 
  • Two 12-ounce bags white chocolate chips (4 cups) 
  • 1 teaspoon black sesame seeds 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Lightly grease a 9-by-13-inch baking pan and line with parchment paper, leaving a 1-inch overhang. In a medium bowl, microwave 1 1/2 cups of the bittersweet chocolate chips  in 30-second bursts until just melted; stir until smooth.  Stir in the remaining 1/2 cup of bittersweet chocolate until melted. Spread in an even layer in the prepared baking pan. 

Step 2    

In a small bowl, whisk the matcha powder with the  1 1/2 teaspoons of oil. In a large bowl, microwave 3 1/2 cups of the white chocolate chips in 30-second bursts until just melted; stir until smooth.  Stir in the remaining ½ cup of white chocolate until melted. 

Step 3    

Mix 1/2 cup of the melted white chocolate with the matcha until no streaks remain. Scatter large spoonfuls of the matcha chocolate and the white chocolate over the dark chocolate layer and, working quickly, use a small spatula to decoratively swirl the matcha chocolate with the white chocolate. Sprinkle with the sesame seeds. Let stand at room temperature until firm, 2 hours. Remove the bark from the pan, cut into pieces and serve.

Make Ahead

The bark can be stored in an airtight container at room temperature for 4 days or refrigerated for 2 weeks.

