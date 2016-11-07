Sesame-Matcha Bark 

Author Name: Westportalice Review Body: Disappointing results although I followed the directions to the letter. A 9 x 13 pan and this quantity of chocolate resulted in an almost 1/2" thick brick, not bark. A larger pan might work better; the chocolate could be spread thinner and could be broken into thinner, more appealing pieces (I've never made a bark before that came out so thick it couldn't easily be broken into nibble worthy pieces). I used Guittard chocolate wafers - a premium variety - but the flavor of the finished product was not that appealing. I sprinkled black sesame seeds and added a sprinkling of sea salt flakes, as the recipe suggested, but the salt sort of dissolved into the chocolate, leaving small pock marks. Too bad, the picture looked so cool. I'd stick with peppermint bark in future. Review Rating: 1 Date Published: 2016-12-05

Author Name: Johnny Boots Review Body: Made it to the letter, came out great albeit a little thick! Making again right now! Review Rating: 4 Date Published: 2017-01-09

Author Name: Diane Maroun Review Body: I tried this and though it tastes great I agree maybe only one bag of white chocolate. And though the room I was making this in was a bit chilly- 65-F- I melted the chocolate one after the other yet they separated when I was cutting them. Is that normal? Review Rating: 3 Date Published: 2016-12-13