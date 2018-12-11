Sesame Halvah Tea Cake 

When self-taught pastry chef Tzurit Or moved from Tel Aviv to Boston, she found herself missing the foods that she grew up with. So, after a summer selling baked goods at local farmers markets, she opened Tatte Bakery & Café and filled it with the tastes of home—nutty halva; spicy shakshuka; creamy cheesecake. This gluten-free halva sesame tea cake bridges the flavors of her two hometowns.