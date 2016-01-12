Sesame–Ginger Chicken Pasta Salad

This quick-prep, creamy, Asian-inspired pasta salad is a meal in itself or a great BBQ or picnic side dish. Slideshow: More Chicken Recipes
How to Make It
Season the chicken breast with 1/8 teaspoon each of sea salt and freshly ground pepper. In a small pan, heat the extra-virgin olive oil over medium high heat. Add the chicken and cook for 1 minute. Turn the chicken, reduce the heat, cover and cook for 8 minutes. Remove the pan from the heat and leave covered for 10 minutes, then shred the chicken with 2 forks.
Meanwhile, in a large pot of boiling salted water, cook the pasta according to package directions. Drain, and rinse the pasta under cold running water.
In a small bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise, Greek yogurt, sesame oil, soy sauce, brown sugar and 1/8 teaspoon of sea salt.
In a large bowl, toss the pasta and chicken with the dressing. Add the grated carrot and green onion and toss to coat.
Author Name: Fran Hull
Review Body: It sounds really easy and the flavors would work... but where's the "ginger"???
Date Published: 2016-09-10