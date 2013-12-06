Sesame-Dressed Haricots Verts in Roast Onions

Step 1

Preheat the oven to 400°. Peel the onions, leaving the root ends intact. Cut off the onion tops and scoop out the centers with a spoon or melon baller, leaving the outer 2 layers intact. Arrange the hollowed-out onions in a large baking dish and season them well inside and out with salt and pepper. Pour the chicken stock into the baking dish, cover with foil and bake for about 35 minutes, or until the onions are tender. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the onions to a large platter and let cool.