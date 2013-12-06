Sesame-Coated Striped Bass

Sesame seeds, brought to American by African slaves, are known in the South as benne seeds. Marvin Woods uses them to make a crisp, nutty coating for white-fleshed bass fillets. Amazing Seafood Recipes
How to Make It
In a shallow bowl, season the egg white with salt and pepper and whisk lightly. Spread the sesame seeds on a large plate. Season the bass fillets with salt and pepper. Brush the flesh side of each fillet with the egg white and gently press into the sesame seeds.
Heat the oil in a large nonstick skillet. Set the fillets in the skillet., seeded side down, and cook over moderate heat until the seeds are golden, 2 to 3 minutes. Turn the fish and continue cooking until just opaque throughout, about 3 more minutes. Top the bass with the chopped tomato and serve with hot sauce.
