Sesame-Coated Striped Bass

In a shallow bowl, season the egg white with salt and pepper and whisk lightly. Spread the sesame seeds on a large plate. Season the bass fillets with salt and pepper. Brush the flesh side of each fillet with the egg white and gently press into the sesame seeds.

Step 2

Heat the oil in a large nonstick skillet. Set the fillets in the skillet., seeded side down, and cook over moderate heat until the seeds are golden, 2 to 3 minutes. Turn the fish and continue cooking until just opaque throughout, about 3 more minutes. Top the bass with the chopped tomato and serve with hot sauce.