Sesame-Coated Striped Bass
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 4
Marvin Woods
July 1997

Sesame seeds, brought to American by African slaves, are known in the South as benne seeds. Marvin Woods uses them to make a crisp, nutty coating for white-fleshed bass fillets.  Amazing Seafood Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 large egg white
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper
  • 1/4 cup plus 1/2 tablespoon sesame seeds
  • Four 5-ounce striped bass fillets with skin
  • 2 teaspoons vegetable oil
  • 1 large tomato, seeded and finely chopped
  • Hot sauce (optional)

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a shallow bowl, season the egg white with salt and pepper and whisk lightly. Spread the sesame seeds on a large plate. Season the bass fillets with salt and pepper. Brush the flesh side of each fillet with the egg white and gently press into the sesame seeds.

Step 2    

Heat the oil in a large nonstick skillet. Set the fillets in the skillet., seeded side down, and cook over moderate heat until the seeds are golden, 2 to 3 minutes. Turn the fish and continue cooking until just opaque throughout, about 3 more minutes. Top the bass with the chopped tomato and serve with hot sauce.

Notes

One Serving Calories 235 kcal, Protein 29 gm, Carbohydrate 5 gm, Cholesterol 113 mg, Total Fat 10.8 gm, Saturated Fat 1.7 gm.

Suggested Pairing

Try a light, dry Muscadet from the Loire region of France, such as the Sauvion La Nobleraie, or a white Rioja from Spain, such as the Margués de Cáceres Blanco.

