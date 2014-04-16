Sesame Chicken Wings

How to Make It

Step 1 Heat a saucepan over medium heat. Melt the butter, and then stir in the garlic. Cook for 1 to 2 minutes, or until the garlic is lightly browned.

Step 2 Add the teriyaki sauce, chile-garlic sauce, sesame seed oil, soy sauce and brown sugar. Reduce heat to low and simmer the sauce for about 3 to 5 minutes or until thickened. Set aside.

Step 3 Rinse the chicken wings and pat them dry. Generously season the chicken with salt and black pepper. Dredge the wings in flour, shaking off any excess flour, and set aside.

Step 4 In a large saucepan or deep fryer, heat the oil to about 375°. Fry the chicken wings in small batches until golden brown, 8 to 10 minutes. Shake off any excess oil and place on paper towels to drain. Continue frying the chicken in batches until all of the wings are cooked.