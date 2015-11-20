Sesame Chicken Tenders
© Ian Knauer
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Ian Knauer
June 2014

This sesame chicken dish is made even easier using chicken tenders. Slideshow: More Chicken Recipes

Ingredients

Sauce

  • 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
  • 1 tablespoon ginger, minced 
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 cup chicken stock
  • 3 tablespoons sugar
  • 2 tablespoons soy sauce
  • 2 tablespoons cornstarch
  • 1 tablespoon sherry vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon sambal oelek 

Chicken

  • 2 pounds chicken tenders  
  • 1/4 cup soy sauce
  • 1/4 cup cornstarch
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 1/2 cups vegetable oil
  • 2 teaspoons toasted sesame seeds
  • 2 scallions, sliced

How to Make It

Step 1    Make the sauce

In a medium saucepan, heat the oil over medium high heat until hot, then stir in the ginger, and garlic and cook, stirring, until golden, about 3 minutes. In a bowl, stir together the stock, sugar, soy sauce, corn starch, vinegar, and samba oelek. Whisk the stock mixture into the saucepan and bring to a boil, whisking, until thickened. Reserve the sauce.

Step 2    Make the chicken

In a bowl, whisk together the soy sauce, cornstarch, and 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Toss the chicken with the marinade. In a medium pot, heat the oil to 375°F. Cook the chicken in batches, stirring occasionally, until browned and cooked through, about 4 to 6 minutes. Transfer the chicken to paper towels to drain, then toss with the sauce. Sprinkle the chicken with the sesame sees and scallions and serve.

