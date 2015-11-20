Sesame Chicken Tenders

In a medium saucepan, heat the oil over medium high heat until hot, then stir in the ginger, and garlic and cook, stirring, until golden, about 3 minutes. In a bowl, stir together the stock, sugar, soy sauce, corn starch, vinegar, and samba oelek. Whisk the stock mixture into the saucepan and bring to a boil, whisking, until thickened. Reserve the sauce.

Step 2 Make the chicken

In a bowl, whisk together the soy sauce, cornstarch, and 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Toss the chicken with the marinade. In a medium pot, heat the oil to 375°F. Cook the chicken in batches, stirring occasionally, until browned and cooked through, about 4 to 6 minutes. Transfer the chicken to paper towels to drain, then toss with the sauce. Sprinkle the chicken with the sesame sees and scallions and serve.