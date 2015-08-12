Sesame Chicken Stir-Fry with Brussels Sprouts

How to Make It

Step 1 In a small bowl, whisk together the tahini, soy sauce, honey, garlic, sesame oil, crushed red pepper and black pepper. Set aside.

Step 2 In a large pot of salted boiling water, blanch the Brussels sprouts for 30 seconds. Drain and set aside.

Step 3 In a large skillet, heat 2 tablespoons of olive oil. Add the chicken and stir-fry over moderately high heat until no longer pink and cooked through, about 5 to 7 minutes. Transfer to a plate.

Step 4 Heat the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil in the skillet. Add the Brussels sprouts and cook over moderately high heat until they start to turn soft, about 6 to 8 minutes.