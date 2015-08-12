Sesame Chicken Stir-Fry with Brussels Sprouts
Blanching and stir-frying Brussels sprouts is an easy and fast way to cook one of winter’s tastiest vegetables.  Slideshow: More Stir Fry Recipes

Ingredients

  • 6 tablespoons tahini
  • 3 tablespoons soy sauce, plus more for seasoning
  • 3 tablespoons honey
  • 4 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil
  • Pinch of crushed red pepper
  • Fresh ground black pepper
  • 1 pound Brussels sprouts, halved
  • Kosher salt
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 pound boneless chicken breasts, skinless, cut into 3/4-inch pieces
  • Steamed rice, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small bowl, whisk together the tahini, soy sauce, honey, garlic, sesame oil, crushed red pepper and black pepper. Set aside.

Step 2    

In a large pot of salted boiling water, blanch the Brussels sprouts for 30 seconds. Drain and set aside.

Step 3    

In a large skillet, heat 2 tablespoons of olive oil. Add the chicken and stir-fry over moderately high heat until no longer pink and cooked through, about 5 to 7 minutes. Transfer to a plate.

Step 4    

Heat the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil in the skillet. Add the Brussels sprouts and cook over moderately high heat until they start to turn soft, about 6 to 8 minutes.

Step 5    

Stir the tahini sauce into Brussels sprouts and then add the chicken and cook until warmed through, about 1 to 2 minutes. Season with additional soy sauce if desired. Serve with rice.

