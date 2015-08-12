Sesame Chicken Stir-Fry with Brussels Sprouts

Blanching and stir-frying Brussels sprouts is an easy and fast way to cook one of winter’s tastiest vegetables. Slideshow: More Stir Fry Recipes
How to Make It
In a small bowl, whisk together the tahini, soy sauce, honey, garlic, sesame oil, crushed red pepper and black pepper. Set aside.
In a large pot of salted boiling water, blanch the Brussels sprouts for 30 seconds. Drain and set aside.
In a large skillet, heat 2 tablespoons of olive oil. Add the chicken and stir-fry over moderately high heat until no longer pink and cooked through, about 5 to 7 minutes. Transfer to a plate.
Heat the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil in the skillet. Add the Brussels sprouts and cook over moderately high heat until they start to turn soft, about 6 to 8 minutes.
Stir the tahini sauce into Brussels sprouts and then add the chicken and cook until warmed through, about 1 to 2 minutes. Season with additional soy sauce if desired. Serve with rice.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5