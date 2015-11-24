Sesame Chicken Noodle Soup
© Ian Knauer
Active Time
25 MIN
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes about 12 cups
Ian Knauer
March 2014

Feel free to substitute which ever chile sauce you have on hand for the sambal oelek. Slideshow: More Chicken Soup Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 pounds boneless skinless chicken thighs
  • 3 tablespoons soy sauce
  • 1 tablespoon minced ginger
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 tablespoon sherry vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon sambal oelek
  • 1 tablespoon sugar
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 8 cups chicken stock
  • 2 (3 ounce) packages ramen noodles
  • 1 tablespoon cornstarch
  • 1 tablespoon water
  • 2 teaspoons toasted sesame seeds
  • 2 scallions, sliced

How to Make It

Step 1    

Cut the chicken into bite-sized pieces. In a bowl, whisk together the soy sauce, ginger, garlic, vinegar, sambal oelek, sugar, and 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Toss the chicken with the marinade. In a large heavy pot, heat the oil over medium high heat until hot. Stir in the chicken along with the marinade and cook, stirring occasionally until browned, 8 to 12 minutes. Stir in the stock and bring to a boil. Stir in the ramen and cook until tender, 3 to 4 minutes.

Step 2    

In a small bowl, stir together the cornstarch and water, the whisk into the boiling soup and cook until thickened, about 1 minute. Season the soup with salt and pepper to taste, then serve topped with the sesame seeds and scallions.

