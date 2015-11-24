Sesame Chicken Noodle Soup

Feel free to substitute which ever chile sauce you have on hand for the sambal oelek. Slideshow: More Chicken Soup Recipes
How to Make It
Cut the chicken into bite-sized pieces. In a bowl, whisk together the soy sauce, ginger, garlic, vinegar, sambal oelek, sugar, and 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Toss the chicken with the marinade. In a large heavy pot, heat the oil over medium high heat until hot. Stir in the chicken along with the marinade and cook, stirring occasionally until browned, 8 to 12 minutes. Stir in the stock and bring to a boil. Stir in the ramen and cook until tender, 3 to 4 minutes.
In a small bowl, stir together the cornstarch and water, the whisk into the boiling soup and cook until thickened, about 1 minute. Season the soup with salt and pepper to taste, then serve topped with the sesame seeds and scallions.
