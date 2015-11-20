Sesame Chicken and Broccoli

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the sauce In a medium saucepan, heat the oil over medium high heat until hot, then stir in the ginger, and garlic and cook, stirring, until golden, about 3 minutes. In a bowl, stir together the stock, sugar, soy sauce, cornstarch, vinegar, and samba oelek. Whisk the stock mixture into the saucepan and bring to a boil, whisking, until thickened. Reserve the sauce.

Step 2 Make the chicken Cut the chicken into bite-sized pieces. In a bowl, whisk together the soy sauce, cornstarch, and 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Toss the chicken with the marinade.

Step 3 In a medium pot, heat the oil to 375°F. Cook the broccoli in the oil, stirring occasionally, until bright green and tender, 5 to 6 minutes. Transfer the broccoli to paper towels to drain, and then toss with the sauce.