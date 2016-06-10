Sesame Bagels with Soppressata and Burrata
Missy Robbins
July 2016

These supereasy Italian bagel sandwiches are a perfect make-ahead dish for summer picnics or even work lunches. If you can’t find burrata, a quality buffalo mozzarella is a great substitute. Slideshow: More Bagel Toppings

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup oil-packed Calabrian chiles plus 1 teaspoon oil from the jar
  • 2 tablespoons fresh orange juice
  • Kosher salt
  • 4 sesame bagels, split and toasted
  • 6 ounces thinly sliced soppressata
  • 8 ounces burrata or fresh mozzarella, sliced
  • Basil leaves
  • Extra-virgin olive oil, for drizzling

How to Make It

Step

Puree the chiles with the oil from the jar and the orange juice and season with salt. Spread the chile paste on the cut sides of the bagels and top with the soppressata, burrata and basil leaves and drizzle with olive oil. Close the bagel sandwiches and serve.

