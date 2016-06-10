Sesame Bagels with Soppressata and Burrata

© Con Poulos
These supereasy Italian bagel sandwiches are a perfect make-ahead dish for summer picnics or even work lunches. If you can’t find burrata, a quality buffalo mozzarella is a great substitute. Slideshow: More Bagel Toppings
Puree the chiles with the oil from the jar and the orange juice and season with salt. Spread the chile paste on the cut sides of the bagels and top with the soppressata, burrata and basil leaves and drizzle with olive oil. Close the bagel sandwiches and serve.
