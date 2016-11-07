Sesame Bagel Breakfast Casserole 

The key to a long, leisurely brunch is not having to work too hard! This breakfast-sandwich-inspired casserole with sesame bagel pieces is best assembled the night before, allowing the bread to soak up the egg custard. Simply pop in the oven the next morning and sip on mimosas while it bakes. Slideshow: More Breakfast Casserole Recipes
How to Make It
Lightly grease a 3-quart oval baking pan. In a large bowl, whisk the eggs with the half-and-half, chiles, 2 teaspoons of salt and 1 teaspoon of pepper. Stir in the bagel pieces and let stand at room temperature for 20 minutes.
Meanwhile, in a large skillet, heat the 2 tablespoons of olive oil. Add the mushrooms and kale and season with salt and pepper. Cook over moderately high heat, stirring occasionally, until tender and wilted, about 7 minutes. Stir in the cherry tomatoes, basil and rosemary and cook until the tomatoes start to soften, about 3 minutes. Remove the skillet from the heat and stir in the scallions; season with salt and pepper. Let cool slightly.
Fold the vegetables and shredded cheeses into the bagel mixture, then transfer to the prepared baking pan. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 4 hours or overnight.
Preheat the oven to 350°. Remove the plastic wrap and cover the baking pan with foil. Bake for 40 minutes, remove the foil and bake for 45 minutes more, or until the top is puffed and golden and a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Let stand for 20 minutes before serving.
Author Name: Grace George
Review Body: So good. Easy to customize. I toasted the bagels first to enhance the sesame flavor.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2016-12-22
Author Name: Pauli
Review Body: This was a huge success for my holiday breakfast. It was very easy to prepare the night before and baked up beautifully in the morning. I added sausage to half of it for the meat-eaters; sausage or no sausage, this dish has great flavor!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2016-12-30
Author Name: MicheleGant24
Review Body: This casserole is so delicious… I will be making this recipe for years to come!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-01-22
Author Name: JohnStevens1
Review Body: This recipe is excellent. It is flexible as well as delicious.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-05-02
Author Name: ChloeAnderson
Review Body: This is one serious Casserole!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-06-16