Sesame Bagel Breakfast Casserole 
© Christina Holmes
Active Time
45 MIN
Total Time
6 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8 to 10
Anna Painter
December 2016

 The key to a long, leisurely brunch is not having to work too hard! This breakfast-sandwich-inspired casserole with sesame bagel pieces is best assembled the night before, allowing the bread to soak up the egg custard. Simply pop in the oven the next morning and sip on mimosas while it bakes.  Slideshow: More Breakfast Casserole Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for greasing 
  • 10 large eggs 
  • 2 1/2 cups half-and-half 
  • 6 oil-packed Calabrian chiles—drained, seeded and minced 
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 1 pound day-old sesame bagels (3 large), cut into 1-inch pieces (9 cups) 
  • 10 ounces button mushrooms, stemmed and sliced  1/4-inch thick 
  • 1 small bunch of curly kale, stemmed and chopped  (5 cups) 
  • 1 pint cherry tomatoes, quartered 
  • 1/4 cup finely chopped basil leaves  
  • 2 tablespoons minced rosemary 
  • 2 scallions, thinly sliced 
  • 8 ounces fresh mozzarella cheese, shredded 
  • 1 cup shredded Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese (2 ounces)

How to Make It

Step 1    

Lightly grease a 3-quart oval baking pan. In a large bowl, whisk the eggs with the half-and-half, chiles, 2 teaspoons of salt and 1 teaspoon of pepper. Stir in the bagel pieces and let stand at room temperature for 20 minutes. 

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a large skillet, heat the 2 tablespoons of olive oil. Add the mushrooms and kale and season with salt and pepper. Cook over moderately high heat, stirring occasionally, until tender and wilted, about  7 minutes. Stir in the cherry tomatoes, basil and rosemary and cook until the tomatoes start to soften, about 3 minutes. Remove the skillet from the heat and stir in the scallions; season with salt and pepper. Let cool slightly.  

Step 3    

Fold the vegetables and shredded cheeses into the bagel mixture, then transfer to the prepared baking pan. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 4 hours or overnight. 

Step 4    

Preheat the oven to 350°. Remove the plastic wrap and cover the baking pan with foil. Bake for 40 minutes, remove the foil and bake for 45 minutes more, or until the top is puffed and golden and a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Let stand for 20 minutes before serving.

Make Ahead

The casserole can be prepared through Step 3 and refrigerated overnight.

