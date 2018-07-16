Serrano-Lemon Aioli 
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
15 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 1 cup
Sheyla Alvarado
August 2018

Ingredients

  • 1 serrano chile
  • 2 tablespoons water
  • 1 tablespoons preserved lemon peel strips plus 1 tablespoons preserved lemon flesh or 2 teaspoons lemon zest plus 4 teaspoons fresh lemon juice 
  • 1 large egg yolk
  • 1 cup vegetable oil
  • 2 teaspoons white vinegar
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat broiler with oven rack 3 inches from heat. Place chile on a baking sheet, and broil until charred all over, 6 to 8 minutes, turning once after 3 minutes. Transfer chile to a bowl, cover tightly with plastic wrap, and let stand 5 minutes. Remove and discard charred skin and stem from chile.

Step 2    

Place chile, 2 tablespoons water, and preserved lemon peel and flesh in a blender; pulse until chopped.

Step 3    

With blender running, add egg yolk. Add vegetable oil in a slow, steady stream, processing until mixture thickens. Stir in vinegar and salt. Cover and chill until ready to use, up to 3 days.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up