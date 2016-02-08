Serrano Chimichurri

It’s worth the short amount of time it takes to make chimichurri instead of buying it; the flavors are much fresher. Serve it with any grilled meat or poultry dish, as well as shellfish and firm, white-fleshed fish. Slideshow: More Salsa Recipes
How to Make It
Step
In a medium bowl, combine the cilantro, parsley, red onion and garlic. In another bowl, whisk the olive oil with the lemon zest and juice, the minced serranos and the mustard. Stir into the herb mixture and season with salt and pepper.
Make Ahead
The chimichurri can be refrigerated for 2 days.
