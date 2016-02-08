Serrano Chimichurri
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
25 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 1 1/3 cups
Three Blue Ducks
March 2016

It’s worth the short amount of time it takes to make chimichurri instead of buying it; the flavors are much fresher. Serve it with any grilled meat or poultry dish, as well as shellfish and firm, white-fleshed fish. Slideshow: More Salsa Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup minced cilantro
  • 1/2 cup minced parsley
  • 1/4 cup minced red onion
  • 2 garlic cloves, peeled and minced
  • 1/4 cup plus 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 teaspoons finely grated lemon zest plus 1/3 cup fresh lemon juice
  • 2 serrano chiles—halved, seeded and minced
  • 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper

How to Make It

Step

In a medium bowl, combine the cilantro, parsley, red onion and garlic. In another bowl, whisk the olive oil with the lemon zest and juice, the minced serranos and the mustard. Stir into the herb mixture and season with salt and pepper.

Make Ahead

The chimichurri can be refrigerated for 2 days.

