Serotina
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
05 MIN
Yield
Serves : 1
Ira Koplowitz and Nick Kosevich

Ira Koplowitz and Nicholas Kosevich make this aromatic cocktail with apricot eau-de-vie. This clear fruit brandy is usually served as a digestif in Europe, but American mixologists like to blend it into cocktails to add concentrated fruit flavor without sweetness. Slideshow: Brandy Drinks

Ingredients

  • 1 ounce apricot eau-de-vie
  • 1/2 ounce cherry-vanilla bitters
  • 3/4 teaspoon honey
  • Ice
  • 2 ounces chilled club soda
  • 1 lemon twist, for garnish

How to Make It

Step

In a chilled rocks glass, combine the eau-de-vie, bitters and honey and stir well. Add ice and stir again. Stir in the club soda, then pinch the lemon twist over the drink and drop it in.

