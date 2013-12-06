Ira Koplowitz and Nicholas Kosevich make this aromatic cocktail with apricot eau-de-vie. This clear fruit brandy is usually served as a digestif in Europe, but American mixologists like to blend it into cocktails to add concentrated fruit flavor without sweetness. Slideshow: Brandy Drinks
How to Make It
Step
In a chilled rocks glass, combine the eau-de-vie, bitters and honey and stir well. Add ice and stir again. Stir in the club soda, then pinch the lemon twist over the drink and drop it in.
