Seriously Dirty Martinis

Charissa Fay
Dirty vodka martinis are a staple at television personality Alex Guarnaschelli’s parties, but she also likes to mix it up from time to time. A floral gin martini made seriously dirty with olives is a great palate opener, she says, but the real secret is adding the brine from the jar of capers in the door in her fridge.
How to Make It
Step
Place crushed ice in a cocktail shaker or jar with a lid. Add gin, olive juice, vermouth, and caper brine. Swirl until liquid is cold and sides of shaker have condensation, about 30 seconds. Strain gin mixture evenly into 2 martini glasses. Crack pepper over olives, and add 3 olives to each glass.