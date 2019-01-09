Seriously Dirty Martinis
Charissa Fay
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
10 MIN
Yield
Serves : 2
Alex Guarnaschelli
February 2019

Dirty vodka martinis are a staple at television personality Alex Guarnaschelli’s parties, but she also likes to mix it up from time to time. A floral gin martini made seriously dirty with olives is a great palate opener, she says, but the real secret is adding the brine from the jar of capers in the door in her fridge.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup crushed ice 
  • 1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons (5 ounces) gin (such as Hendrick’s) 
  • 2 tablespoons green olive juice from jar 
  • 1 tablespoon (1/2 ounce) dry vermouth (such as Noilly Prat) 
  • 1 tablespoon caper brine from jar 
  • 2 cracks of fresh black pepper 
  • 6 large green olives (such as Cerignola) 

How to Make It

Step

Place crushed ice in a cocktail shaker or jar with a lid. Add gin, olive juice, vermouth, and caper brine. Swirl until liquid is cold and sides of shaker have condensation, about 30 seconds. Strain gin mixture evenly into 2 martini glasses. Crack pepper over olives, and add 3 olives to each glass.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up