Sergio Leone

Charleston bartender Ryan Casey sprinkles piment d’Espelette (Basque smoked paprika) on the large ice cubes in this cocktail. “If you want just a little Espelette in the drink, leave the ice alone,” he says. “If you want to spice it up, knock the ice over and stir.”
Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015
In a mixing glass, combine the bourbon, Suze and vermouth. Fill the glass with ice and stir for 30 seconds. Let rest for 30 seconds, then strain into a chilled highball glass over the large ice cubes. Sprinkle the piment d’Espelette on the ice.
