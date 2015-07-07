Sergio Leone
© Lucas Allen
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
5 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 1
Ryan Casey

Charleston bartender Ryan Casey sprinkles piment d’Espelette (Basque smoked paprika) on the large ice cubes in this cocktail. “If you want just a little Espelette in the drink, leave the ice alone,” he says. “If you want to spice it up, knock the ice over and stir.”   Slideshow: Whiskey Cocktails

Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015

Ingredients

  • 1 1/4 ounces bourbon, preferably Basil Hayden’s
  • 1 ounce Suze (bittersweet gentian aperitif)
  • 3/4 ounce French blanc vermouth, such as Dolin
  • Ice, plus 2 large cubes for serving
  • Pinch of piment d’Espelette, for garnish

How to Make It

Step

In a mixing glass, combine the bourbon, Suze and vermouth. Fill the glass with ice and stir for 30 seconds. Let rest for 30 seconds, then strain into a chilled highball glass over the large ice cubes. Sprinkle the piment d’Espelette on the ice.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up