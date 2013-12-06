Bright, floral and tart, the Sendero Trail is Tommy Klus's alternative to the classic pisco sour. First he shakes the ingredients without ice (a.k.a. dry-shaking) to emulsify the egg white and give the drink an airy texture. He then shakes the cocktail again with ice to chill it. Slideshow: Reinvented Classic Cocktails
How to Make It
Step
In a cocktail shaker, combine the plum brandy, pisco, triple sec, lime juice, passion fruit syrup and egg white and shake vigorously. Fill the shaker with ice and shake again. Fine-strain into a chilled coupe and dot the bitters across the top of the drink.
