Semolina Pudding
© Christina Holmes
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
50 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Scott Conant
September 2015

Chef Scott Conant's sweet, warming pudding with walnuts and pine nuts is just as good for breakfast as it is for dessert. Slideshow: More Pudding Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 cup fine semolina
  • 1 stick unsalted butter
  • 1/4 cup pine nuts
  • 1 1/4 cups plus 1 tablespoon sugar
  • 1 1/4 cups whole milk
  • 1/4 cup chopped walnuts
  • Ground cinnamon, for sprinkling

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium saucepan, cook the semolina, butter and pine nuts over moderate heat, stirring, until the pine nuts are golden, about 5 minutes. Add 1 1/4 cups of the sugar, the milk and 1 1/4 cups of water and bring to a simmer. Cover and cook over low heat, stirring occasionally, until very thick, 10 minutes.

Step 2    

Sprinkle the remaining sugar on top, cover and let stand until warm, 10 minutes. Serve in bowls topped with the walnuts and cinnamon.

Notes

Fine semolina (semolina flour) is available at specialty stores and from Amazon.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up