Semolina Pudding

© Christina Holmes
Chef Scott Conant's sweet, warming pudding with walnuts and pine nuts is just as good for breakfast as it is for dessert. Slideshow: More Pudding Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
In a medium saucepan, cook the semolina, butter and pine nuts over moderate heat, stirring, until the pine nuts are golden, about 5 minutes. Add 1 1/4 cups of the sugar, the milk and 1 1/4 cups of water and bring to a simmer. Cover and cook over low heat, stirring occasionally, until very thick, 10 minutes.
Step 2
Sprinkle the remaining sugar on top, cover and let stand until warm, 10 minutes. Serve in bowls topped with the walnuts and cinnamon.
Notes
Fine semolina (semolina flour) is available at specialty stores and from Amazon.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5