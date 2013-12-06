Self-Starter Cocktail
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : Makes 1 drink
Jamie Boudreau

Vessel • Seattle Bartender Jamie Boudreau adapted the Self-Starter from Harry Craddock's recipe in the 1930 Savoy Cocktail Book. Craddock's advice on how to drink a cocktail: "Quickly, while it's laughing at you!"  Classic Cocktail Recipes

Ingredients

How to Make It

Step

Rinse a chilled coupe with the absinthe, then pour it out. Fill a pint glass with ice. Add all of the remaining ingredients and stir well. Strain into the prepared coupe.

