Selection of Cheeses
Yield
Serves : 8
Sascha Lyon
September 1998

Chef Sascha Lyon likes to serve an assortment of at least 5 cheeses with a range of textures. Fast Hors d'Oeuvres

Ingredients

  • Soft cheese, such as Reblochon, Livarot, Brindamour or Ste.-Maure de Touraine
  • Semi-firm cheese, such as Tomme de Savoie or Morbier
  • Firm cheese, such as Manchego or Comté
  • Blue cheese, such as Fourme d'Ambert or Gorgonzola
  • Bread slices

How to Make It

Step

Arrange the cheeses on a large platter with the bread slices. Serve.

Suggested Pairing

Because dessert includes both cheese and chocolate, it takes a rich, almost syrupy wine, such as Cockburn Ten-Year-Old Tawny Port, to deal with the creaminess of the cheeses and match the sweetness of the Deep Chocolate Sour Cream Pound Cake. If you're looking for a really special dessert wine, try the Mas Amiel Ten-Year-Old Maury, Alexander Adlgasser's favorite.

