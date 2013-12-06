Selection of Cheeses

© Reed Davis
Chef Sascha Lyon likes to serve an assortment of at least 5 cheeses with a range of textures. Fast Hors d'Oeuvres
How to Make It
Step
Arrange the cheeses on a large platter with the bread slices. Serve.
Suggested Pairing
Because dessert includes both cheese and chocolate, it takes a rich, almost syrupy wine, such as Cockburn Ten-Year-Old Tawny Port, to deal with the creaminess of the cheeses and match the sweetness of the Deep Chocolate Sour Cream Pound Cake. If you're looking for a really special dessert wine, try the Mas Amiel Ten-Year-Old Maury, Alexander Adlgasser's favorite.
