Selection of Cheeses

Because dessert includes both cheese and chocolate, it takes a rich, almost syrupy wine, such as Cockburn Ten-Year-Old Tawny Port, to deal with the creaminess of the cheeses and match the sweetness of the Deep Chocolate Sour Cream Pound Cake . If you're looking for a really special dessert wine, try the Mas Amiel Ten-Year-Old Maury, Alexander Adlgasser's favorite.