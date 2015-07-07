Secondhand News

© Lucas Allen
Tyler Stevens adds heft to this vodka drink with sherry and Génépy des Alpes, an herbal liqueur that has recently become available in the US. Made from the same rare Alpine plant as Chartreuse, Génépy liqueur is a very popular item at French ski resorts.
In a cocktail shaker, combine the vodka, sherry, orgeat, Génépy, lemon juice and Rich Simple Syrup. Fill the shaker with ice cubes and shake briefly. Strain into a chilled, crushed-ice-filled highball glass and garnish with the skewered apples and thyme sprig.
