Secondhand News
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
5 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 1
Tyler Stevens

Tyler Stevens adds heft to this vodka drink with sherry and Génépy des Alpes, an herbal liqueur that has recently become available in the US. Made from the same rare Alpine plant as Chartreuse, Génépy liqueur is a very popular item at French ski resorts. Slideshow: Vodka Cocktail Recipes

Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015

Ingredients

  • 1 ounce vodka
  • 3/4 ounce fino sherry
  • 3/4 ounce orgeat (almond-flavored syrup)
  • 1/2 ounce Dolin Génépy des Alpes or yellow Chartreuse
  • 1/2 ounce fresh lemon juice
  • 1/4 ounce Rich Simple Syrup
  • Ice cubes, plus crushed ice for serving
  • 3 red apple slices, fanned out and skewered on a pick, for garnish
  • 1 thyme sprig, for garnish

How to Make It

Step

In a cocktail shaker, combine the vodka, sherry, orgeat, Génépy, lemon juice and Rich Simple Syrup. Fill the shaker with ice cubes and shake briefly. Strain into a chilled, crushed-ice-filled highball glass and garnish with the skewered apples and thyme sprig.

