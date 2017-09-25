Seaweed Soup 
Abby Hocking
Active Time
40 MIN
Total Time
2 HR
Yield
Serves : 8 to 10
Sohui Kim
November 2017

Brooklyn chef Sohui Kim says this Korean soup is both celebratory (it’s often called birthday soup) and restorative—she frequently makes it to ward off colds. The soft, supple texture of the seaweed and tender beef make it incredibly soothing and comforting, not to mention very tasty. Slideshow: More Seaweed Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 ounce dried wakame seaweed 
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil 
  • 1 pound trimmed beef chuck, cut into 1/2-inch pieces 
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper 
  • 10 garlic cloves, minced 
  • 2 tablespoons toasted sesame oil 
  • 2 tablespoons Asian fish sauce 
  • 2 tablespoons soy sauce 
  • 1 teaspoon mirin 
  • Thinly sliced scallions and toasted sesame seeds, for garnish 

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium bowl, cover the seaweed with 2 cups of warm water and let stand at room temperature until softened, about  20 minutes; drain. 

Step 2    

In a large saucepan, heat the olive oil over high heat until shimmering. Add the beef and season with salt and pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until lightly browned all over, 5 to 7 minutes. Add the garlic and cook, stirring, until very fragrant, 1 to 2 minutes. Add the drained seaweed and the sesame oil and cook over moderately high heat, stirring, until sizzling, about  3 minutes.  

Step 3    

Add 3 quarts of water to the saucepan and bring to a boil over high heat. Stir in the fish sauce, soy sauce, mirin, 2 teaspoons of salt and 1 teaspoon of pepper. Simmer over low heat, stirring occasionally, until the beef is very tender, about 1 hour and  30 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Ladle into bowls. Garnish with sliced scallions and toasted sesame seeds and serve.

Make Ahead

The seaweed soup can be refrigerated for up to 3 days. Reheat gently before serving.

