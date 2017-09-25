Seaweed Soup 

How to Make It

Step 1 In a medium bowl, cover the seaweed with 2 cups of warm water and let stand at room temperature until softened, about 20 minutes; drain.

Step 2 In a large saucepan, heat the olive oil over high heat until shimmering. Add the beef and season with salt and pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until lightly browned all over, 5 to 7 minutes. Add the garlic and cook, stirring, until very fragrant, 1 to 2 minutes. Add the drained seaweed and the sesame oil and cook over moderately high heat, stirring, until sizzling, about 3 minutes.