Seaweed Salt

At Harbor House Inn in Elk, California, F&W Best New Chef Matthew Kammerer makes the restaurant’s salts from the water right in front of the inn, and combines that sea salt with dried sea lettuce for a vegetal, ocean-forward flavor booster that adds briny saltiness to buttered popcorn, noodles, eggs, and cooked seafood. In this streamlined version, we substituted high-quality Maldon sea salt. Look for sea lettuce online.

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup dried sea lettuce (about 1/8 ounce)
  • 2 tablespoons flaky sea salt (such as Maldon)

How to Make It

Step

Toast sea lettuce in a medium skillet over medium, stirring occasionally, until fragrant and crisp, 1 to 2 minutes. Transfer to a mortar and pestle, and grind into a powder. Add salt, and grind to coat evenly. Store in an airtight container at room temperature up to 24 hours.

