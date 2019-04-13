Seaweed Salt

At Harbor House Inn in Elk, California, F&W Best New Chef Matthew Kammerer makes the restaurant’s salts from the water right in front of the inn, and combines that sea salt with dried sea lettuce for a vegetal, ocean-forward flavor booster that adds briny saltiness to buttered popcorn, noodles, eggs, and cooked seafood. In this streamlined version, we substituted high-quality Maldon sea salt. Look for sea lettuce online.