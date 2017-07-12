Seaweed Salad
Abby Hocking / Food & Wine
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Anna Painter

For our seaweed salad, we toss rehydrated wakame seaweed with thinly sliced kale, scallions, celery, cucumbers and a creamy dressing. Slideshow: More Seaweed Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup plus 1 tablespoon toasted sesame seeds
  • 1 cup mayonnaise, preferably Kewpie (see Note)
  • 1/4 cup rice vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce
  • 1 tablespoons mirin
  • 1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil
  • 1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice
  • Kosher salt
  • 1 ounces dried wakame seaweed
  • 3 medium leaves lacinato kale, ribs removed, leaves thinly sliced crosswise
  • 1 Persian cucumber, quartered lengthwise and cut into 1/2-inch chunks
  • 2 scallions, trimmed and thinly sliced
  • 1 small rib celery, thinly sliced on the bias

How to Make It

Step 1    

In spice grinder, pulse 1/4 cup of the toasted sesame seeds to a fine powder. Transfer the ground sesame seeds to a medium bowl. Add the mayonnaise, rice vinegar, soy sauce, mirin and lemon juice to the bowl, and whisk until smooth. Season the toasted sesame dressing with salt.

Step 2    

In a large bowl, cover the wakame with 1 inch of cold water. Let stand at room temperature until the wakame is hydrated and tender, about 2 minutes. Drain and, using your hands, squeeze out the excess moisture. Transfer the wakame to a serving bowl and add the kale, cucumber, scallions and celery. Toss with half of the toasted sesame dressing until well coated. Sprinkle the salad with the remaining 1 tablespoon of the toasted sesame seeds. Pass the extra toasted sesame dressing at the table.

Make Ahead

The toasted sesame dressing can be refrigerated in an airtight container for about 4 days. Let come to room temperature before proceeding with the recipe.

Notes

Look for Kewpie mayonnaise (which is made with rice vinegar and is very popular in Japan) at Asian markets.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up